Joke of the Day for March 7, 2026: A cat joke for a Happy Caturday!

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a cat joke that's just kitten around.

Did you hear about the cat that climbed the Himalayas?

Joke of the Day for March 3, 2026: One that's hopping with funny

Joke of the Night for March 3, 2026: Some starry silly

Joke of the Day for March 4, 2026: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for March 4, 2026: A silly to sip on

Joke of the Day for March 5, 2026: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for March 5, 2026: Some monkeying around!

Joke of the Night for March 6, 2026: Jumping for funny!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

