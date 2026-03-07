Joke of the Day for March 7, 2026: A cat joke for a Happy Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a cat joke that's just kitten around.
Joke of the Day
Did you hear about the cat that climbed the Himalayas?
She was a sher-paw.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Kerensa Pickett