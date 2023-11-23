Joke of the Day for November 23, 2023: Get your funny on with Thanksgiving jokes
Happy Thanksgiving! Today's Joke of the Day is one to share at with the fam as you pass the potatoes.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the sweet potatoes say to defend themselves?
Answer: "I yam what I yam!"
Cover photo: Unsplash/sheri silver