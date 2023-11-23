Joke of the Day for November 23, 2023: Get your funny on with Thanksgiving jokes

Happy Thanksgiving! Today's Joke of the Day is one to share at with the fam as you pass the potatoes.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the sweet potatoes say to defend themselves?

Answer: "I yam what I yam!"

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Thanksgiving.
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Thanksgiving.  © Unsplash/sheri silver

