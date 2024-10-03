Joke of the Day for October 3, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is here! Here's a silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the woman put lipstick on her forehead?
Answer: She was trying to makeup her mind.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by hitting the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Adejoke Drilling