Joke of the Day for September 21, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a purr-fect funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the cat want to go skiing?
Answer: It loved being on the meow-ntain.
