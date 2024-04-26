Joke of the Night for April 26, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the laughs. Here's a swimming silly to make you smile before your ZZZs.

Answer: Because they always have their trunks with them.

Question: How can you tell elephants like swimming?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

