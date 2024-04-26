Joke of the Night for April 26, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the laughs. Here's a swimming silly to make you smile before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Day

Question: How can you tell elephants like swimming?

Answer: Because they always have their trunks with them.

