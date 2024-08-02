Joke of the Night for August 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is hiss-terical! Here's one to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did the snake cross the road?
Answer: To get to the other sss-side.
