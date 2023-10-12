Hollywood studios break off talks as striking actors slam "bully tactics"

Los Angeles, California - Talks between Hollywood actors and studios over an ongoing strike were suspended Wednesday, both parties said, in a blow to hopes for a swift end to a crisis that has crippled the entertainment industry.

SAG-AFTRA members are continuing the Hollywood actors' strike after talks with studios broke down Wednesday night. © REUTERS

Heads of studios such as Disney and Netflix had been meeting regularly since last week with negotiators for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), whose members walked off film and TV sets in July.



In a statement late Wednesday, the studios said talks would be temporarily suspended, with SAG-AFTRA later accusing them of using "bully tactics" and "putting out misleading information" about the negotiations.

"After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction," said the studios, who are represented by the the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Last month, the AMPTP struck a deal with Hollywood writers, ending that union's own lengthy and largely concurrent strike. Given that deal, and overlaps between SAG-AFTRA's demands and those of the writers, optimism had been growing that a deal with the actors could also be struck soon.

That hope has now dimmed, with SAG-AFTRA on early Thursday accusing the studios of not making realistic offers and misrepresenting proposals made during negotiations.

"We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began," the union said in a statement. "The companies are using the same failed strategy they tried to inflict on the (writers' union) – putting out misleading information in an attempt to fool our members into abandoning our solidarity and putting pressure on our negotiators."

Even with writers now back to work, most film and TV production cannot restart until the demands of SAG-AFTRA are resolved, costing the entertainment industry and its workers millions of dollars each day.