SAG-AFTRA joins writers strike in bombshell move for Hollywood!

Los Angeles, California - The labor union representing Hollywood actors on Thursday voted unanimously to join writers on strike for the first time in decades!

SAG-AFTRA member Christine Robert pickets in solidarity with striking Writers Guild of America workers outside the Netflix offices in Los Angeles, California, on July 12, 2023. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are now on strike after the national board voted unanimously in favor of doing so on Thursday morning, according to a press conference.

The strike will begin at midnight, and SAG-AFTRA members will join the picket line on Friday morning.

At the press conference, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said, "The gravity of this move is not lost on me, or our negotiation committee," adding, "We had no choice. We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity."

Drescher noted, "at some point, the jig is up."

"We are labor, and we stand tall, and we demand respect and to be honored for our contribution," Drescher said.

SAG-AFTRA had agreed to multiple extensions of negotiation talks with studios and streamers before members' contracts expired Wednesday night without a deal.