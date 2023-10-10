Hollywood writers sign off on new deal to officially end strike

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood writers overwhelmingly voted to approve a hard-fought new deal with studios, their union said Monday, officially ending one of the industry's longest ever strikes.

Writers Guild of America members and supporters walk the picket line outside Netflix offices in Los Angeles, California. © REUTERS

"99% of WGA members have voted in favor of ratifying" the contract, allowing them to return to work on improved terms, said the Writers Guild of America on social media.



Approval by the union's 11,500-odd members had been widely seen as a near-certainty.

Last month, after 148 days on strike, WGA negotiators reached a deal with the likes of Netflix and Disney, achieving better pay, greater protections from artificial intelligence, minimum staffing levels, and more.

Most writers returned to work nearly two weeks ago, in anticipation of the deal being ratified.

Still, film and television productions in Hollywood are yet to resume in earnest, as the far larger Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) representing 160,000 performers remains on strike.