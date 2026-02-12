Joke of the Day for February 12, 2026: To get your funny on
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a foodie funny! Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Why don't pickles get mad?
They're cool as a cucumber.
Cover photo: Unsplash/mohamed hassouna