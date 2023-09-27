Hollywood writers announce massive breakthrough as strike ends!

Los Angeles, California - The Writers Guild of America have agreed to call off strikes after union board members approved a contract agreement with Hollywood studio bosses!

Members of the Writers Guild of America ended their strike on Wednesday and will vote on a new deal with Hollywood studios. © REUTERS

The WGA announced it had voted to accept the deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group which represents studios, streaming services, and producers in negotiations, after nearly five months on the picket line.



In tweets from its eastern and western branches, the WGA said: "The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. Today, our Negotiating Committee, WGAW Board, and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement. The strike ends at 12.01am."

Late-night talk shows are likely to be the first shows that will resume.

The writers still have to vote to ratify the contract themselves, but lifting the strike will allow them to work during that process, the Writers Guild told members in an email.

After Tuesday's board votes, the contracts were released to the writers who had not yet been given any details on the deal, which their leaders called "exceptional."

The members will vote between October 2 and 9.