Striking Boeing workers set to vote on latest contract offer

Seattle, Washington - Striking workers at Boeing will vote Monday on the aerospace giant's latest contract proposal to end a labor walkout that has lasted for more than seven weeks.

Brothers Noel (r.) and Nahom picket with their mother (not pictured) outside Boeing's Renton Production Facility in Washington one day before striking union members will vote on a new contract offer. © JASON REDMOND / AFP

The vote by some 33,000 machinists in the Pacific Northwest could pave the way for production to resume at two Seattle-area factories that build the 737 MAX and 777 aircraft after workers voted down two previous offers.

Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg has implored strikers to ratify the deal.

"I know the strike has been difficult for you as well as for our customers, suppliers, communities and all who work at Boeing," Ortberg said Friday in a message to employees.

"It's time we all come back together and focus on rebuilding the business and delivering the world's best airplanes. There are a lot of people depending on us."

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 751 has been on strike since September 13, adding to Boeing's woes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of production and quality control following safety lapses.

Facing a cash crunch, the aviation giant also launched a stock offering last week that raised more than $20 billion.

Boeing's latest proposal for its workers includes a 38% wage increase over the four years of the contract, up from a 35% hike in the prior proposal and closer to the 40% initially sought by the union.

The proposal also allows IAM members to take a $12,000 bonus as an immediate cash payment rather than splitting the funds between a $7,000 immediate payment and a $5,000 contribution to their 401K retirement plans.