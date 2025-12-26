Striking Starbucks baristas spend Christmas on picket line: "We're not going anywhere!"

Unionized Starbucks baristas spent the Christmas holiday on the picket lines as they continue their weeks-long strike for a fair contract.

Striking Starbucks workers hold the line on Christmas Eve as they continue their fight for a fair contract. © Screenshot/X/@SBWorkersUnited

"Thousands of baristas are still on ULP strike across the country, and we're not going anywhere!" the Starbucks Workers United union posted on X on Christmas Eve.

"Stand with striking baristas and don't buy Starbucks ANYWHERE. Get that peppermint mocha (and those last minute gift cards) at your local coffee shop instead!"

On Christmas Day, the union shared a video of striking workers singing a special holiday carol to the tune of Jingle Bells.

"Jingle bells, Niccol smells, need a living wage. Till we get that contract signed, there's no coffee today, hey!" the workers chanted.

The tune made reference to Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, who received around $96 million in total compensation in 2024 after just four months on the job.

Meanwhile, workers continue to struggle for a fair contract. Their core demands include better hours to improve staffing in stores, higher take-home pay, and the resolution of charges stemming from union busting.