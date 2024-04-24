Starbucks set for talks with unionized US stores in big win for labor movement

Seattle, Washington - Starbucks is set to hold talks with labor representatives from stores that have voted to unionize in a key step towards reaching contracts, both sides said Tuesday.

Starbucks workers hold signs reading "No Contract, No Coffee" during a strike outside a coffee shop in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The labor group, Workers United, plans to send representatives of 425 stores that have voted to unionize in the United States to the meetings beginning Wednesday, the group said.

The goal is to establish a "foundational framework" on key issues such as wages, scheduling policy, and access to health care, the union said.

The talks "mark a major step forward towards establishing strong contracts for more than 10,000 and growing Starbucks Workers United partners who have won their union, and with it, a seat at the table to build a stronger Starbucks," the union said.

While proposals affecting all employees at unionized stores can be raised, the contracts will be negotiated by each individual store and ratified accordingly, Starbucks said.

"This exciting progress on the foundational framework, announced in February, is intended to achieve both collective bargaining agreements for represented stores and resolve litigation, including that related to the Starbucks brand," Starbucks said.

"This is a positive step toward achieving our December goal of reaching ratified contracts for represented stores in 2024."