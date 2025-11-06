Unionized Starbucks workers vote to authorize Red Cup Rebellion strike

Buffalo, New York - The Starbucks Workers United labor union announced on Wednesday that members had overwhelmingly voted in favor of authorizing an open-ended strike next week.

Starbucks workers strike outside a location in Los Angeles, California, to demand collective bargaining agreements on December 24, 2024. © FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

"After months of stonewalling by Starbucks, unionized baristas just voted 92% to authorize a ULP strike unless $SBUX finalizes fair contracts & stops union busting," the union announced on X.

"If forced, our baristas will strike in dozens of cities on Nov 13 – the company's busiest day of the year."

The date of the potential strike coincide's with Red Cup Day, the coffee chain's biggest sales promotion of the year in which it hands out reusable cups with certain purchases. The union has previously organized labor actions on the day – dubbed the Red Cup Rebellion.

It was not immediately clear how many stores might participate in the walkout, though the union said it was expected to impact 25 or more cities.

"Union baristas mean business and are ready to do whatever it takes to win a fair contract and end Starbucks’ unfair labor practices," Starbucks Workers United spokesperson Michelle Eisen said in a statement.

"We want Starbucks to succeed, but turning the company around and bringing customers back begins with listening to and supporting the baristas who are responsible for the Starbucks experience," she continued.

"If Starbucks keeps stonewalling, they should expect to see their business grind to a halt. The ball is in Starbucks' court."