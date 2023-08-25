Black trans woman wins hugely significant settlement after abuse in New York jail

Binghamton, New York - A Black trans woman who said she suffered abuse, mistreatment, and denial of medical care at the Broome County Jail in New York has reached a landmark settlement seen as "one of the strongest policies in the country" to protect trans people in custody, her lawyers said.

A Black trans woman's settlement in a lawsuit over abuse at a NY jail has resulted in significant policies to protect trans people in custody. © 123RF/inkdrop

Makyyla Holland of Binghamton, New York, sued county officials early last year alleging she had been repeatedly discriminated against because of her gender identity during the six weeks she spent under Broome County custody in early 2021.



"I was harassed, mocked, misgendered and worse: jail staff strip-searched me, beat me up, placed me in the male section of the jail, and withheld my hormones for a period of time, forcing me to go into agonizing withdrawal," Holland told the New York Daily News in March 2022.

Holland, who was diagnosed with gender dysphoria and had been on hormonal replacement therapy for about five years before she was taken into custody, said she also asked correctional officials to protect her from threats she received at the facility, but her pleas for help were ignored, according to the lawsuit.

On Thursday, lawyers representing the 25-year-old training nurse’s assistant announced she reached a landmark settlement with the south-central New York county.

Under the agreement, county officials have committed to implement a "wide-sweeping" policy to affirm the rights of trans, nonbinary and intersex people in custody.

That includes conducting searches and housing trans people in units consistent with their gender identity "with limited exceptions," ensuring that correctional officers respect a trans person’s gender identity – including the use of pronouns and names – guaranteeing access to medical care free from discrimination, and facilitating access to gender-affirming items such as binders and wigs.

Holland will also receive $160,000 in compensation.