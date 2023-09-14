Mexican UFO hearing sparks ridicule after "aliens corpses" are rolled out in Congress

Mexico City, Mexico - The supposed bodies of two "non-human beings" were presented during a congressional hearing in Mexico, generating a mixture of surprise, disbelief , and ridicule on social media on Wednesday.

A controversial Mexican journalist presented the supposed bodies of two "non-human beings" during a Mexican congressional hearing on UFOs. © REUTERS

The "mummified remains" were exhibited in two small display cases on Tuesday – the first time the Mexican Congress has officially addressed the issue of possible extraterrestrial life.



The alleged corpses, which had a grayish color and facial features similar to humans, were brought by Jaime Maussan, a controversial Mexican journalist and researcher who reported finding them in Peru in 2017.

"They are non-human beings. We don't want to call them extraterrestrials because we don't know," Maussan said during the session called by ruling party lawmaker Sergio Gutierrez, who defended the event as being in the "public interest."

Maussan, whose previous outlandish claims have been debunked, cited carbon dating analysis by the National Autonomous University of Mexico that he said showed "these beings are around 1,000 years old."

The university's physics institute confirmed in a statement that it had carried out tests but only to determine the age and not the origin of the specimens.

Its laboratory "distances itself from any subsequent use, interpretation or misrepresentation made with the results it issues," a statement said.