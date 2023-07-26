UFO whistleblower delivers bombshell testimony in congressional hearing

Washington, DC - In a landmark hearing, the House Oversight Committee delved into the realm of UFOs with a surge of public interest and growing concern.

In a monumental hearing on Wednesday, three witnesses, including former US intelligence official David Grusch (c.), testified on recent UFO sightings. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The House Oversight Committee conducted a hearing on Wednesday to address the perplexing phenomenon of unidentified flying objects, more commonly known as UFOs.

The hearing mainly focused on the US government's response to numerous sightings, aiming to shed light on these encounters and change the tune for the future.

With massively growing public interest and concern about UFOs, the committee's main focus was to explore as many testimonies as possible to determine the next steps.

Three witnesses, including former US intelligence official David Grusch, former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, and former Navy commander David Fravor, all claimed to have either spotted unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) personally or have been informed of a "multi-decade government UAP retrieval program," per NBC News.

In the hearing, which spanned two hours, Grusch shared compelling accounts of his past experiences with UAPs.

