UFO whistleblower delivers bombshell testimony in congressional hearing
Washington, DC - In a landmark hearing, the House Oversight Committee delved into the realm of UFOs with a surge of public interest and growing concern.
The House Oversight Committee conducted a hearing on Wednesday to address the perplexing phenomenon of unidentified flying objects, more commonly known as UFOs.
The hearing mainly focused on the US government's response to numerous sightings, aiming to shed light on these encounters and change the tune for the future.
With massively growing public interest and concern about UFOs, the committee's main focus was to explore as many testimonies as possible to determine the next steps.
Three witnesses, including former US intelligence official David Grusch, former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, and former Navy commander David Fravor, all claimed to have either spotted unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) personally or have been informed of a "multi-decade government UAP retrieval program," per NBC News.
In the hearing, which spanned two hours, Grusch shared compelling accounts of his past experiences with UAPs.
David Grusch delivers shocking testimony at UFO hearing
Grusch asserted that the government possesses crucial information on UFO encounters that has been withheld from the public.
"I can't get into the specifics in an open forum, but…what I personally witnessed myself and my wife was very disturbing," Grusch said.
He went on to explain that he's faced "brutal, unfortunate tactics" of retribution that he referred to as "administrative terrorism."
Grusch also explained that the government has "absolutely" had UFO technology and "biologics of non-human origins" since the 1930s.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP