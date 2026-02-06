US and Iranian officials begin talks in Oman under shadow of Trump threats to launch war

Muscat, Oman - Iran and the US began talks in Oman on Friday as the world braced for yet another military aggression ordered by President Donald Trump .

US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff (c.) and son-in-law Jared Kushner (l.) arrived in Oman for talks with Iranian officials. © via REUTERS

With a threatening military build-up in the region, Iran has insisted the talks will be centered solely on its nuclear program, although the US wants demands Tehran end its backing for allied groups and give up its ballistic missiles.

These are the first talks since the US joined Israel's unprovoked war on Iran in June.

Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will speak to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Media in Iran described the talks as indirect and there was as yet no indication of the Iranian and American officials meeting directly.

Images published by the Oman foreign ministry showed both sides meeting separately with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi.

"The deliberations centred upon establishing the requisite foundations for the resumption of both diplomatic and technical negotiations," said the Oman foreign ministry, describing the talks as "pivotal".

Araghchi said as the talks began that Tehran maintains "full readiness to defend the country's sovereignty and national security against any excessive demands or adventurism" by the US.

"Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year. We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights," he added on X.