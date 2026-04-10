Viral Video of the Day for April 10, 2026: Zara Larsson brings little girls onstage to perform Lush Life dance

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Miami, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, pop star Zara Larrson is melting hearts online after inviting a group of young schoolgirls up onto the stage during her Miami performance.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Zara first hands each girl the mic to introduce themselves before the group launches into a flawless rendition of the Lush Life dance routine alongside the singer, leaving the crowd absolutely ecstatic.

The moment only gets sweeter when Zara goes down the line, giving every single girl a high five after they nail it.

"wait why am I crying???? this is GIRLHOOD," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Zara Larsson brought a group of schoolgirls on stage in Miami to perform the Lush Life dance routine – and they absolutely nailed it!
Zara Larsson brought a group of schoolgirls on stage in Miami to perform the Lush Life dance routine – and they absolutely nailed it!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sweetenersamm
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sweetenersamm

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