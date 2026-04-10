Viral Video of the Day for April 10, 2026: Zara Larsson brings little girls onstage to perform Lush Life dance

Miami, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day , pop star Zara Larrson is melting hearts online after inviting a group of young schoolgirls up onto the stage during her Miami performance.

In the clip, Zara first hands each girl the mic to introduce themselves before the group launches into a flawless rendition of the Lush Life dance routine alongside the singer, leaving the crowd absolutely ecstatic.

The moment only gets sweeter when Zara goes down the line, giving every single girl a high five after they nail it.

"wait why am I crying???? this is GIRLHOOD," one viewer commented.

Check it out: