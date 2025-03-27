Canada's Prime Minister declares era of close ties with US is "over"

Ottawa, Canada - The era of deep economic, security, and military ties between Canada and the US "is over," Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday after President Donald Trump announced steep auto tariffs.

The era of deep economic, security, and military ties between Canada and the US "is over," Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday. © Dave Chan / AFP

Trump's planned 25% levy on vehicle imports to the US is to come into force next week and could be devastating for a Canadian auto industry that supports an estimated 500,000 jobs.

After Trump's announcement, Carney paused his campaign ahead of Canada's April 28 election to return to Ottawa for a meeting of cabinet members working on tactics in the trade war with the US.

He called Trump's auto tariffs "unjustified," and said they were in breach of existing trade deals between the countries.

He also warned Canadians that Trump had permanently altered relations with the US and that, regardless of any future trade deals, there would be "no turning back."

"The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over," Carney said.

He said Canada would retaliate against the auto tariffs.

"Our response to these latest tariffs is to fight, is to protect, is to build," Carney said.

"We will fight the US tariffs with retaliatory trade actions of our own that will have maximum impact in the United States and minimum impacts here in Canada," he added.