Trudeau sounds the alarm on Trump's threats to annex Canada: "A real thing"

Toronto, Canada - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an economic summit Friday that President Donald Trump is serious about annexing Canada to access its natural resources, as his government vowed the country's sovereignty was non-negotiable.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (l.) told an economic summit Friday that President Donald Trump is serious about annexing Canada to access its natural resources. © Collage: Dave Chan / AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

Trudeau called the summit of business and labor leaders to coordinate a response to Trump's looming threat of a 25% tariff on all Canadian imports, a penalty that could cripple Canada's economy.

In closed-door remarks, Trudeau told a group of executives that for Trump, "absorbing Canada" is "a real thing," according to multiple Canadian media reports.

"I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have, but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state," he said.

The comments, made after media left the room, were audible on a speaker outside the hall and heard by the Toronto Star and public broadcaster CBC.

"They're very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit from those," he further said.

"But Mr. Trump has it in mind that one of the easiest ways of doing that is absorbing our country. And it is a real thing."

Asked about Trudeau's comments on the sidelines of the summit and whether Ottawa was concerned Trump's annexation threat was genuine, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told AFP, "No one can question the sovereignty of Canada."