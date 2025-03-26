Trump signs executive order for 25% tariffs on foreign-built vehicles

US President Donald Trump displays a signed an executive order announcing 25% tariffs on all foreign-made cars in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday in Washington, DC. © Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"What we're going to be doing is a 25% tariff on all cars that are not made in the United States," he said as he signed the order in the Oval Office.

The move takes effect at 12:01 AM Eastern time on April 3 and impacts foreign-made cars and light trucks. Key automobile parts will also be hit within the month.

Peter Navarro, Trump's senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, later in a briefing blasted "foreign trade cheaters" who he said turned America's once-bustling manufacturing sector into a "lower wage assembly operation for foreign parts."

"That threatens our national security because it's eroded our defense and manufacturing industrial base," he said.

He took aim at Germany and Japan for reserving the construction of higher-value parts to their countries.

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has imposed fresh tariffs on imports from major US trading partners Canada, Mexico, and China – alongside a 25% duty on steel and aluminum.

The latest levies will be in addition to those already in place for products.