Trump to ramp up trade tension with new auto tariffs

President Donald Trump will announce tariffs on auto imports to the country Wednesday, the White House said in a move set to fuel tensions with trading partners ahead of further promised levies next week. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has already imposed tariffs on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico, and China – but he previously offered automakers a temporary reprieve from the levies affecting North America.

He has also slapped 25% duties on steel and aluminum imports, weighing on manufacturers.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing that Trump will hold a press conference at 4:00 PM to announce tariffs on the auto industry."

Additional duties would mark a further blow to businesses reeling from policy uncertainty and earlier waves of levies, which economists warned could add to producers' costs.

These costs could eventually be passed on to consumers, if companies are unable to absorb them.

Shortly after Leavitt's remarks, shares in major automaker Ford slumped by 1.8% while those of General Motors dropped 1.9%.

Besides the automobile industry, Trump has also been eyeing sweeping sector-specific tariffs on industries like pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

Wednesday's announcement on autos comes ahead of April 2, which Trump has dubbed "Liberation Day" for the world's biggest economy.