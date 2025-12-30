China fires rockets on second day of military drills around Taiwan as Trump addresses fears of invasion

Beijing, China - China launched missiles and deployed dozens of fighter aircraft and navy vessels around Taiwan on Tuesday for a second day of live-fire drills simulating a blockade of the island's key ports and assaults on maritime targets.

China's large-scale military exercises around Taiwan entered a second day, which featured rocket blasts. © via REUTERS

The two-day war games, code-named Justice Mission 2025, began Monday, throwing Taiwanese traffic into chaos.

China claims Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and has refused to rule out military action to seize the island democracy.

AFP journalists in Pingtan – a Chinese island that is the closest point to Taiwan's main island – saw a volley of rockets blast into the air on Tuesday morning at around 9:00 AM local time, leaving trails of white smoke.

At least 10 rockets were launched in quick succession, each sending a booming sound reverberating throughout Pingtan as they soared across the sky.

Tourists rushed towards wooden barricades overlooking the sea, whipping out their phones to snap photos and videos of the rockets.

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said in a statement shortly after that it had "conducted long-range live fire drills in the waters to the north of the Taiwan Island and achieved desired effects."