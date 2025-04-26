China hits out at "extreme selfishness" of tariffs in dig at Trump

Almaty, Kazakhstan - China 's foreign minister has hit out at the "extreme selfishness" of tariffs, hinting at the steep levies imposed on Beijing by President Donald Trump .

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has lashed out at the "extreme selfishness" of ongoing trade wars. © Greg BAKER / AFP

"Certain countries" resort to "pressure and coercion, and trigger unjustified trade wars... This extreme selfishness only harms their credibility," top diplomat Wang Yi told his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, according to a ministry statement released on Saturday.

This will "only undermine their credibility," added Wang, who was speaking on Friday on the sidelines of a foreign ministers' meeting in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

China and the US, the world's two biggest economies, are locked in an escalating tit-for-tat trade battle triggered by Trump's levies on Chinese goods, which have reached 145% on many products.

Beijing has responded with 125% tariffs of its own on US goods.

Also on Saturday, China repeated that it had held no talks with the US on trade issues, despite Trump's recent claim that he had taken a call from Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In an interview conducted on April 22 with Time magazine and published Friday, Trump did not say when the call with Xi took place or specify what was discussed.

"He's called," Trump said. "And I don't think that's a sign of weakness on his behalf."