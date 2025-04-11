China slaps 125% tariffs on US as Trump indicates willingness to make a deal

Beijing, China - China on Friday slapped 125% tariffs on imports from the US but said Beijing would simply ignore future levies from Washington, as President Donald Trump indicated a willingness to make a deal.

China has upped tariffs on the US to 125% in response to Donald Trump's ongoing trade war. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Beijing dismissed Trump's repeated tariff hikes as a "joke" and a "numbers game" as the US continued to unleash turbulence on the markets despite Wednesday's decision to give up on a global trade war.

When all accounted for, Trump's trade war with China has seen tariffs reach a mind-boggling 145%, based mostly on Beijing's claims of disrespect and economic disadvantage imposed by the US.

Understandably, Beijing reacted by levying its own series of tariffs on US imports into China, warning well ahead of time that while they were willing to negotiate with Washington, they would "fight to the end" if such efforts failed.

China also lodged multiple complaints against the US at the World Trade Organization (WTO), claiming that the Trump administration has broken international rules on trade and acted unlawfully.

"The United States' imposition of round upon round of abnormally high tariffs on China has become a numbers game with no practical significance in economics," said a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce.

"If the US continues to play the tariff numbers game, China will ignore it," the spokesperson said.