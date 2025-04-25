Trump spreads more confusion with latest claims on disputed US-China trade talks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump again claimed that the US and China are in the midst of trade talks, despite Beijing's denial of any ongoing negotiations.

"Well, they had a meeting this morning, so... I can't tell you, it doesn't matter who 'they' is," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday, in response to a question about China's insistence that no talks had taken place.

"We may reveal it later, but they had meetings this morning, and we've been meeting with China, so I think you have – Jeff, as usual, I think you have your reporting wrong."

In a Time Magazine interview published Friday, the Republican went further and claimed Chinese President Xi Jinping had called him personally, without revealing what was said.

Beijing has repeatedly called for the US to remove all "unilateral tariff measures" if it wants to achieve a de-escalation, as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had suggested.

"Any claims about the progress of China-US economic and trade negotiations are groundless and have no factual basis," Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong said on Thursday.

China's foreign ministry also denied that any negotiations were taking place between Beijing and Washington.

"For all I know, China and the U.S. are not having any consultation or negotiation on tariffs, still less reaching a deal," foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference on Thursday.

"This tariff war is launched by the U.S. China’s position is consistent and clear: We will fight, if fight we must."