Head of US military base in Greenland fired after Vance visit

Pituffik Space Base, Greenland - The head of the US military base in Greenland , a Danish territory coveted by President Donald Trump, has been fired for criticizing Washington's agenda for the Arctic island.

The head of the US' Pituffik Space Base in Greenland has been fired amid Donald Trump's growing threats to take over the Arctic island. © JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP

Colonel Susannah Meyers, who had served as commander of the Pituffik Space Base since July, was removed amid reports she distanced herself and the base from Vice President JD Vance's criticism of Denmark and its oversight of the territory during his visit to the base two weeks ago.

"Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties," the US Space Force said in a statement late Thursday.

The statement did not expand further, but the website Military.com said Meyers sent a March 31 email to all personnel at Pituffik "seemingly aimed at generating unity among the airmen and guardians, as well as the Canadians, Danes and Greenlanders who work there, following Vance's appearance."

During his March 28 visit to the base, Vance told a press conference: "Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland."

"You have under-invested in the people of Greenland and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass," he added.

In her email, relayed to Military.com, Meyers wrote: "I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the US administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base."