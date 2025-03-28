Vance provokes Denmark with big accusations during Greenland visit
Pituffik, Denmark - JD Vance accused Denmark on Friday of not having done enough to protect Greenland, when he visited the strategically placed, resource-rich Danish territory coveted by Donald Trump.
The US vice president made his comment during a trip to the Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland, a visit viewed by Copenhagen and Nuuk as a provocation.
"Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland," Vance told a press conference.
"You have under-invested in the people of Greenland, and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass," he added.
Trump argues the US needs the vast Arctic island for national and international security and has refused to rule out the use of force to get it.
"We are not talking about peace for the United States. We are talking about world peace. We are talking about international security," Trump claimed to reporters at the White House on Friday.
Asked about the potential use of force, Vance stressed the US administration did not think that "is ever going to be necessary".
Vance looks to make a "Trump-style" deal to annex Greenland
"We think this makes sense, and because we think the people of Greenland are rational and good, we think we're going to be able to cut a deal, Donald Trump-style, to ensure the security of this territory but also [of] the United States of America," Vance said.
Vance was accompanied by his wife Usha, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Utah Senator Mike Lee, and former Homeland Security Advisor Julia Nesheiwat, who is Waltz's wife.
The US delegation boarded Air Force Two to leave Greenland just before 2:00 PM ET, with the Vances waving at the top of the aircraft stairs.
