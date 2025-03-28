Vance provokes Denmark with big accusations during Greenland visit

Pituffik, Denmark - JD Vance accused Denmark on Friday of not having done enough to protect Greenland, when he visited the strategically placed, resource-rich Danish territory coveted by Donald Trump .

The US vice president made his comment during a trip to the Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland, a visit viewed by Copenhagen and Nuuk as a provocation.

"Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland," Vance told a press conference.

"You have under-invested in the people of Greenland, and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass," he added.

Trump argues the US needs the vast Arctic island for national and international security and has refused to rule out the use of force to get it.

"We are not talking about peace for the United States. We are talking about world peace. We are talking about international security," Trump claimed to reporters at the White House on Friday.

Asked about the potential use of force, Vance stressed the US administration did not think that "is ever going to be necessary".