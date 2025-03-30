Trump again refuses to rule out using military force to take Greenland

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently doubled down on his ambitions to take over Greenland , and once again refused to rule out using the military to do it.

During a recent interview, President Donald Trump refused to rule out the possibility of using military force to take over the country of Greenland. © Collage: Nils Meilvang, Ritzau Scanpix, & Mandel NGAN / AFP

On Saturday, President Trump did a phone interview with NBC News in which he said he has "absolutely" been having conversations about annexing the country.

"We'll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%," Trump said.

He went on to say he believes there's a "good possibility that we could do it without military force" but added, "I don't take anything off the table."

When asked what message he thinks taking the country would send to Russia and the rest of the world, Trump argued, "I don't really think about that. I don't really care. Greenland's a very separate subject, very different. It's international peace. It's international security and strength.

"You have ships sailing outside Greenland from Russia, from China, and from many other places. And we're not going to allow things to happen that are going to be – that are going to hurt the world or the United States," he added.

His remarks came a day after his Vice President JD Vance visited Greenland, during which he accused Denmark – which currently owns the island – of "underinvesting" in the country's people and security.