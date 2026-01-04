Rubio says US will work with current Venezuela leaders if they make "right decision"

Washington DC - The US is ready to work with Venezuela 's remaining leaders if they make "the right decision," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday after a US operation removed the oil-rich country's president, Nicolas Maduro.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks as President Donald Trump stands behind him during a press conference following a US attack on Venezuela from the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 3, 2026. © REUTERS

"We're going to judge everything by what they do, and we're going to see what they do," Rubio told CBS News' Face the Nation.

"I do know this: that if they don't make the right decision, that the United States will retain multiple levers of leverage."

US commandos snatched Maduro from a compound in Caracas on Saturday in an operation involving jets, helicopters, warships, and ground troops.

He is now in a New York detention cell awaiting a court appearance expected Monday on federal narcotrafficking and weapons charges.

Rubio's appearance came after President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US will "run" Venezuela and that he would not be afraid to put military "boots on the ground."

Instead, Rubio made clear that Washington is ready to try working with Maduro's vice president and now acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, and the rest of the ousted leader's cabinet.

"We are going to see what happens moving forward," he said. "We're going to make an assessment on the basis of what they do, not what they say publicly in the interim, not what, you know, what they've done in the past in many cases, but what they do moving forward."