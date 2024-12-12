South Korean president vows to fight "until the very last minute" amid martial law fallout

Seoul, South Korea - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday vowed to fight "until the very last minute" in a defiant address defending his shock decision to declare martial law and deploy troops to the country's parliament last week.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers an address to the nation at the Presidential Office in Seoul on December 12, 2024. © The Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS

The South Korean leader is barred from foreign travel as part of a probe into his inner circle over the dramatic events of December 3-4 that stunned Seoul's allies and threw it into some of its deepest political turmoil in years.

Now staring down an impeachment vote in parliament on Saturday, Yoon vowed to "fight with the people until the very last minute."

"I apologize again to the people who must have been surprised and anxious due to the martial law," he said in a televised address. "Please trust me."

Saturday's impeachment vote will take place at around 5:00 PM. It needs to win support from eight members of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) to secure the necessary two-thirds majority.

On Thursday, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon urged party members to attend the meeting and vote "according to their conviction and conscience."

That came as police attempted another raid on Yoon's presidential office compound, Yonhap news agency reported, a day after a similar attempt was blocked by security guards.

The main opposition Democratic Party has warned it would file legal complaints for insurrection against the president's staff and security if they continued to obstruct law enforcement.