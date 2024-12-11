South Korean defense minister accused of trying to trigger war with North in martial law plot

Pyongyang, North Korea - South Korea's ex-defense minister is facing accusations of trying to start a military confrontation with the North as part of President Yoon Suk Yeol's plot to impose martial law.

Ex-South Korean defense minister Kim Yong-hyun allegedly tried to provoke a military confrontation with North Korea to create an excuse for imposing martial law. © REUTERS

Kim Yong-hyun, the former defense minister who was arrested on Tuesday, has been accused by opposition lawmakers of calling for strikes on sites from which North Korea has for months been launching balloons carrying trash, an order reportedly refused by his subordinates.

He also allegedly ordered drones sent to the North Korean capital of Pyongyang in an apparent attempt to provoke a conflict as a pretext for declaring martial law.

Yoon suspended civilian rule on Tuesday last week and sent special forces and helicopters to parliament, vowing to safeguard South Korea "from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and eliminate anti-state elements plundering people's freedom and happiness."

South Korean lawmakers managed against the odds to vote against the decree, narrowly foiling his attempted coup even as soldiers tried to block them from entering the parliament.

Kim has reportedly attempted to take his own life while being held in custody.