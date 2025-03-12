UN issues dire warning that "many will die" due to US aid cuts

New York, New York - Cuts to US foreign aid under President Donald Trump have caused a "seismic shock" to global humanitarian work, a UN agency head said Wednesday, warning that "many will die" as a result.

People protest against the administration of US President Donald Trump's decision to virtually shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID) at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2025. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

Tom Fletcher, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), estimated that 300 million or more people are in need of humanitarian support worldwide, and that "the pace and the scale of the funding cuts that we've faced are, of course, a seismic shock to the sector."

"Many will die because that aid is drying up," he told a press conference.

Since Trump returned to office in January, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has been in the crosshairs of his administration's quest to slash government spending, with ripple effects already felt around the globe.

After freezing all foreign aid for review, the US State Department said last week it would end 83% of USAID contracts.

"Across the UN family and our partners, we're making tough choices day to day about which lives we will have to prioritize, which lives we will have to try to save," Fletcher said, admitting that "we have been... over-reliant on US funding."

In December, the UN estimated $47.4 billion would be needed for humanitarian aid in 2025, though that amount was only sufficient to support an estimated 190 million people in need.