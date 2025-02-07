Trump administration's plan to cut nearly all USAID employees triggers lawsuit

Washington, DC - The Trump administration may be on the brink of laying off most of USAID's 10,000-strong workforce, despite legal threats from the largest US government workers' union.

The Trump administration is likely to oversee a complete gutting of USAID, severely limiting its ability to provide much-needed humanitarian assistance. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images & AFP/Jaafar Ashtiyeh

President Donald Trump will oversee the reduction of USAID's workforce from 10,000 to only about 294 Washington-based staffers, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The claims were backed up by separate sources who, speaking to the New York Times, said the workforce would be cut to about 290, retaining only individuals who specialize in health and humanitarian assistance.

Only 12 staff members would be retained at the agency's Africa bureau, and eight in the Asia bureau, reducing the organization's presence to a mostly symbolic one.

Trump's ultimate goal is to merge USAID with the State Department, putting all remaining staff under the purview and directive of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

USAID has until now provided aid to more than 100 countries, including those shattered by conflict and poverty, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, and Ukraine. Many of these programs are expected to end.

The decision is driven by Trump and Elon Musk, who heads the new administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), based on accusations that the agency's staff are criminals and funding was being wasted.

"That's outrageous," former head of USAID Brian Atwood told Reuters. "A lot of people will not survive."