Marco Rubio announces latest move to gut programs at USAID

Washington DC - Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday the Trump administration was canceling 83% of programs at the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r.) has announced that 83% of programs at the US Agency for International Development will be canceled. © Ludovic MARIN / AFP

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January demanding a freeze on all US foreign aid to give his administration time to assess overseas spending, with an eye to gutting programs not aligned with his "America First" agenda.

"After a 6 week review we are officially cancelling 83% of the programs at USAID," Rubio said on social media platform X.

"The 5,200 contracts that are now cancelled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States," he added.

USAID distributes humanitarian aid around the world, with health and emergency programs in around 120 countries.

The State Department, which oversees USAID, had announced on February 26 its intention to cut 92% of the agency's program funding, identifying 5,800 grants to be eliminated.

Rubio on Monday notably thanked the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which billionaire Elon Musk is leading with the stated aim of slashing costs and cutting jobs across government departments.