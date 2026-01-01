Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of January 2026

New year, new reads! If you're hoping to read more in 2026, there are plenty of exciting books dropping in January to kick-start the year.

By Kelly Christ

January 2026 will welcome new reads from authors like Jennette McCurdy and George Saunders. Happy new year, bookworms! Whether you crushed your 2025 reading goal or fell short, the coming year is sure to be a good one for all readers out there, thanks to the exciting new releases hitting bookstores. No matter what kind of books you prefer to dive into, there's something for everyone in this month's Book Release Radar. Read on to learn about the hottest new books of January 2026!

The Society by Karen Winn

The Society will be released on January 20. © Dutton A lavish new thriller arrives this month with The Society by Karen Winn. This story dives into an elusive – and exclusive – secret society called the Knox. When Vivian Lawrence's old-money family fortune vanishes, she turns to The Knox, and finds entry through a handsome insider named Peter. Kim Kardashian Did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite over Christmas? But when a suspicious fall sends Vivian to the ER, she crosses paths with Taylor Adams. The unsuspecting nurse soon finds herself drawn into the world of the Knox – and uncovers the long-hidden secrets of its dark history. The Society arrives on January 20.

Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy

Jennette McCurdy's Half His Age will be published on January 20. © Collage: Kena BETANCUR / AFP & Ballantine Books Jennette McCurdy, who rose to fame as a child star on Nickelodeon, cemented her name in the literary world with her 2022 memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died. Now, the 33-year-old is diving into the world of fiction with Half His Age, which follows a teenage girl named Waldo, who is pining after her married creative writing teacher. This unflinching read dives deep into the uncomfortable relationship at its heart to explore themes like sex and desire, class and social status, and the loneliness of adolescence. Half His Age will be published on January 20.

My Husband's Wife by Alice Feeney

My Husband's Wife will be released on January 20. © Flatiron Books: Pine & Cedar Alice Feeney is back this month with another can't-miss mystery: My Husband's Wife. In this book, an artist named Eden returns home after a run to find her key doesn't fit, and behind the door is a woman claiming to be her husband's wife. What's the truth? A tangled web of deception and long-hidden secrets will be unraveled in this page-turner! My Husband's Wife will be released on January 20.

Vigil by George Saunders

Vigil will be released on January 27. © Random House George Saunders, the acclaimed author of Lincoln in the Bardo, is kicking off the year with Vigil. This unique tale follows an oil tycoon named KJ Boone in the final hours of his life. While Boone has hurt many on his path to immense wealth, he doesn't see the need for any regrets. But as Boone's life comes to a close, he finds himself in a position of reckoning, forced to confront the legacy he's left behind as he enters the next world. Vigil will be released on January 27.