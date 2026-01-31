Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of February 2026

February 2025 will welcome several exciting new books, including can't-miss titles from authors like Mary Kubica and Sadeqa Johnson.

By Kelly Christ

Every new month brings with e several can't-miss new books, and February is no different!

February 2025 will welcome several exciting new books, including can't-miss titles from authors like Mary Kubica and Sadeqa Johnson. © Unsplash/@imajingation As we seek refuge from the brutal cold, what better way to unwind than cozy up with a good book and a warm blanket? No matter which genre you prefer, there's something for all bookworms coming this month. A steamy sports romance, a twisted family mystery, and a moving historical tale: which February read will you dive into next? Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian spills the tea on viral Britney Spears sleepover Read on to learn about TAG24's most anticipated new books of the month!

It's Not Her by Mary Kubica

It's Not Her by Mary Kubica will be released on February 3. © HarperCollins Modern mystery queen Mary Kubica returns this month with It's Not Her. This twisty thriller follows a woman named Courtney Gray, whose lake getaway is derailed by the shocking murder of her brother and sister-in-law in the cottage next door. Her nephew lies unharmed in bed, while her niece has disappeared after the shocking crime. Ariana Grande Ariana Grande gives fans another shot at coveted concert tickets with new sale! The tragedy brings the police out in force to the quaint town, threatening to unearth deep and dark secrets that are far more terrible than anyone could have imagined. It's Not Her will be published on February 3.

Game, Set, Match by Jennifer Iacopelli

Game, Set, Match by Jennifer Iacopelli will be published on February 3. © Hachette If your Heated Rivalry binge has gotten you hooked on sports romances, look no further than Game, Set, Match by Jennifer Iacopelli! The story follows tennis star Penny Harrison, who is hard at work training for the next Grand Slam. But when she returns to her prestigious tennis club to train, she runs into her ex Alex Russell – a fellow star of the sport who just so happened to break her heart. As her training continues, Penny can't seem to escape Alex. You can't rewrite the past, but is there more left in their story? Game, Set, Match arrives on February 3.

Keeper of Lost Children by Sadeqa Johnson

Keeper of Lost Children will be published on February 10. © Simon & Schuster Historical fiction fans are in for a treat this month with Keeper of Lost Children by Sadeqa Johnson. Through three different perspectives, the story dives into the history of mixed-race children of Black American soldiers and German women. Ethel Gathers, living in Occupied Germany in the 1950s, makes it her mission to find loving homes for these children. Another perspective is provided by Ozzie Phillips, who volunteers for the newly desegregated army in 1948 and finds an unexpected love with a local German woman. Finally, Sophia Clark, living in Maryland in the 1960s, is given the chance to escape her home and attend a prestigious all-white boarding school. Tied together into a layered, poignant tale, Keeper of Lost Children is a must-read this winter. Keeper of Lost Children arrives on February 10.