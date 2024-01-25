Alec Baldwin makes request in Rust shooting trial as lawyers warn of "public vilification"

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Alec Baldwin on Wednesday asked a New Mexico judge for a "speedy trial" after being charged with manslaughter over the deadly shooting on the set of his film.

Baldwin, a producer and actor on Rust, was charged again Friday for his role in the 2021 on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.



He was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals for the low-budget Western in New Mexico when it discharged a live round, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied responsibility for the shooting, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which in any case should have been loaded with a non-lethal blank.

The charges filed Friday are the latest attempt to hold someone to account for the deadly episode, which sent shockwaves through Hollywood and led to calls for a tightening of the rules around firearms on movie sets.

The court had required Baldwin to appear for an initial hearing virtually or in person by February 1, according to court documents seen by AFP.