Alec Baldwin gets major break in Rust fatal shooting case ahead of trial

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Actor Alec Baldwin has had the criminal charges against him stemming from the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dropped - for now.

Alec Baldwin (r) faced manslaughter charges for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (l) in 2021 before they were dropped on Thursday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 65-year-old was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, which occurred during the filming of the movie Rust in 2021.

On Thursday, Deadline reported that special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis are set to file paperwork to dismiss the charges against the 30 Rock star.

The prosecution will still investigate the deadly incident, so the charges could be brought back in the future.

Baldwin received another break last month when Andrea Reeb stepped down as the special prosecutor, leading to Morrissey and Lewis's involvement.

In response to the dropped charges, the actor's lawyers issued a statement applauding the decision.