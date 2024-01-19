Alec Baldwin hit with new charges over fatal shooting on Rust film set

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with manslaughter over the deadly shooting on the set of western film Rust, according to a court document filed Friday.

Alec Baldwin has been charged with manslaughter once again after previous charges were dropped last year. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The charge comes more than two years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died during filming of the low-budget movie in New Mexico when she was shot by a gun Baldwin was holding during rehearsals for a scene.

The 30 Rock actor was initially charged with manslaughter in January last year, but the charge was later dropped.

He reportedly faces up to 18 months in jail if convicted of the new charge.

"We look forward to our day in court," Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement sent to AFP on Friday.

Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, has repeatedly denied responsibility for the October 2021 shooting, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which in any case should have been loaded with a non-lethal blank.



Friday's development marks the latest attempt to hold someone to account for the deadly episode, which sent shockwaves through Hollywood and led to calls for a tightening of the rules around firearms on movie sets.