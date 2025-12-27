Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater share adorable peek at their holidays together

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater have given fans a rare, heartwarming glimpse into their relationship – and it's all very cozy.

Fans got a new look at Ariana Grande (r.) and Ethan Slater's adorable relationship this Christmas! © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Screenshot/Instagram/@lizgillz

On Friday, Ethan shared a few Instagram story snaps, including an adorable photo of Ariana cuddling with her dog, Toulouse.

The Eternal Sunshine artist sported an all-black ensemble with a fitted turtleneck, wide-leg trousers, and platform heels.

She added a touch of elegance with a white headband, pearl earrings, and a playful updo.

Another photo showed Ari sitting on a couch beside a friend as they laughed together, with Ethan adding a festive caption: "Very merry holidays."

The Wicked co-stars met while filming the musical adaptation in 2022 and have been together since 2023.

While they usually keep their romance private, they occasionally give fans sweet glimpses into their life together.

Ethan has been there for Ariana behind the scenes, too – he was recently spotted on the Saturday Night Live set while she was hosting, with photos shared by her longtime friend Liz Gillies confirming his attendance at the show.