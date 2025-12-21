Ariana Grande spoofs Mariah Carey's ultimate Christmas hit on SNL as bestie Bowen Yang takes his final bow

New York, New York - Ariana Grande opened Saturday Night Live with a hilarious play on Mariah Carey's Christmas anthem !

Ariana Grande joked about gift shopping for strangers to the tune of Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas during her SNL opening monologue. © Screenshot/YouTube/SaturdayNight Live

The host kicked off SNL's holiday-themed episode with a wickedly funny rendition of All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Dressed in a lavender strapless Vivienne Westwood gown, she began singing a song titled What Do I Get for Christmas for This Dude?

"I don't know what to get for Christmas for my cousin's boyfriend, Steve," Ari hilariously sang.

"I don't know a thing about him, only see him on Christmas Eve."

The Side to Side hitmaker was joined by her Wicked co-star, Bowen Yang, who just announced on Friday that he's leaving the comedy-sketch series.

"Can I just say how much I loved your line in 'Wicked?'" she teasingly said to Yang.

He responded, "Thank you," to which Grande replied, "You're welcome!"

The SNL alum, jokingly corrected, "No. That was my line."