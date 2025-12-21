Ariana Grande spoofs Mariah Carey's ultimate Christmas hit on SNL as bestie Bowen Yang takes his final bow
New York, New York - Ariana Grande opened Saturday Night Live with a hilarious play on Mariah Carey's Christmas anthem!
The host kicked off SNL's holiday-themed episode with a wickedly funny rendition of All I Want for Christmas Is You.
Dressed in a lavender strapless Vivienne Westwood gown, she began singing a song titled What Do I Get for Christmas for This Dude?
"I don't know what to get for Christmas for my cousin's boyfriend, Steve," Ari hilariously sang.
"I don't know a thing about him, only see him on Christmas Eve."
The Side to Side hitmaker was joined by her Wicked co-star, Bowen Yang, who just announced on Friday that he's leaving the comedy-sketch series.
"Can I just say how much I loved your line in 'Wicked?'" she teasingly said to Yang.
He responded, "Thank you," to which Grande replied, "You're welcome!"
The SNL alum, jokingly corrected, "No. That was my line."
Ari, who hosted SNL three times, also poked fun at the musical adaptation, singing, "Haven't shopped a lot for Christmas / 'cuz my schedule's never free / Had so much press for Wicked. Jon Chu will not let me pee."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/SaturdayNight Live