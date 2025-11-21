Ariana Grande bids emotional farewell to Glinda as Wicked: For Good flies into theaters

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande paid homage to her "sweet Glinda" as Wicked: For Good soared into movie theaters on Friday.

Ariana Grande bid farewell to Glinda the Good on Friday, which marked the opening day of Wicked: For Good. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram page to reflect on her beloved role as the good witch as the anticipated sequel made its official debut.

"thank you, my sweet Glinda, for everything," she gushed. "i will love you always ... Wicked For Good is out now."

The post featured several new behind-the-scenes photos from Ariana's time as Glinda, including some early dress fittings and a peek at her trailer.

Wicked fever is at an all-time high once again after the first flick's dazzling box office opening last November.

Wicked: For Good has already earned a massive $30.8 million in preview showings and is projected to earn at least $150 million over the opening weekend, according to Variety.

Ariana and her co-star Cynthia Erivo have also been dominating social media with their whirlwind press tour, but the run has sadly come to an early end for the Thank U, Next singer.