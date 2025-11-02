Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo show off their sweet matching tattoos to celebrate Wicked: For Good

Los Angeles, California - Actor and singer Ariana Grande showed off the matching hand tattoos she and her co-star Cynthia Erivo got to celebrate their upcoming film Wicked: For Good.

Ariana Grande (r.) revealed that she and her co-star Cynthia Erivo (l.) got matching hand tattoos to celebrate Wicked: For Good. © imago/Cinema Publishers Collection

Grande shared an Instagram post on Saturday revealing that she's counting down the days until Wicked: For Good is released on November 21, and shared a photograph of her and Erivo's palms.

The image, shown in black and white, saw the words "For Good" sketched into their skin, a clear tribute to the extraordinary experience they must have had working together on both Wicked films.

"Happy wicked month @wickedmovie, [heart emoji] 20 days," she captioned the image, accompanied by another full-body snap showing the two actors standing on the set of the movie.

Grande has long amazed with her extraordinary selection of tattoos, and earlier this year she stunned with a crazy temporary tattoo transformation that saw ink cover her arms, neck, and cheeks.

She has also triggered a lot of speculation over the years, as her numerous inkings seemed to appear and disappear sporadically.

Both Grande and Erivo seem to have shared a close bond on the set of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, so it's not surprising that they chose to get matching tattoos once filming had wrapped.