Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo show off their sweet matching tattoos to celebrate Wicked: For Good
Los Angeles, California - Actor and singer Ariana Grande showed off the matching hand tattoos she and her co-star Cynthia Erivo got to celebrate their upcoming film Wicked: For Good.
Grande shared an Instagram post on Saturday revealing that she's counting down the days until Wicked: For Good is released on November 21, and shared a photograph of her and Erivo's palms.
The image, shown in black and white, saw the words "For Good" sketched into their skin, a clear tribute to the extraordinary experience they must have had working together on both Wicked films.
"Happy wicked month @wickedmovie, [heart emoji] 20 days," she captioned the image, accompanied by another full-body snap showing the two actors standing on the set of the movie.
Grande has long amazed with her extraordinary selection of tattoos, and earlier this year she stunned with a crazy temporary tattoo transformation that saw ink cover her arms, neck, and cheeks.
She has also triggered a lot of speculation over the years, as her numerous inkings seemed to appear and disappear sporadically.
Both Grande and Erivo seem to have shared a close bond on the set of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, so it's not surprising that they chose to get matching tattoos once filming had wrapped.
"When your voice comes together, that means that they are listening to you, and you are listening to them," Erivo told PEOPLE Magazine of her experience singing alongside Grande.
"It's got nothing to do with, 'What do I sound like?' It's actually, 'What are you doing?'" she said. "If you're both doing that at the same time, anything is possible."
Cover photo: imago/Cinema Publishers Collection