Fans speculate on Ariana Grande's mysterious disappearing tattoos

By Evan Williams

Fans are growing increasingly confused as Ariana Grande's many tattoos seem to appear and disappear sporadically. What could have happened to her iconic set of designs?

Fans are wondering whether Ariana Grande is removing her tattoos. © Noam Galai/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards/AFP Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Having had more than 60 tattoos plastered across her body in recent years, particularly when she was dating Pete Davidson and her former husband Dalton Gomez, it seems that Grande is slowly having her inkings removed. While unconfirmed at this stage, Ariana Grande has gradually seemed to lose tattoos, especially since her divorce from Gomez earlier this year. Where it gets confusing, though, is that some of her inkings seem to reappear after a while. For instance, her butterfly arm tattoo was missing at the Oscars but reappeared months later.

It's unclear whether or not Ariana Grande is removing tattoos

As with many things in the celebrity world, there is no clear answer as to whether Ariana Grande is actually removing her tattoos, merely covering them up for certain events, or even modifying them. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP As with many things in the celebrity world, there is no clear answer as to whether Ariana Grande is actually removing her tattoos, merely covering them up for certain events, or even modifying them. What is clear, though, is that Grande is not leaving the tattoo game altogether. In an August interview with Allure, she touted her new Wicked tattoos, which she'd gotten to commemorate the experience of working on the film. One tattoo takes the form of the character Galinda aka Glinda the Good Witch, which Grande plays in the new movie. "This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time," Ariana Grande told Allure, before showing off her new tattoo. "This is my most recent one, it's Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum book."