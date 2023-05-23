Harry Styles fans honor victims of Manchester bombing with tribute during Love on Tour

Coventry, UK - At his latest Love on Tour show, Harry Styles paid homage to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing on the sixth anniversary of the tragedy.

Harry Styles fans paid tribute to the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing during May 22's Love on Tour show. © Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 29-year-old took the stage at Coventry Building Society Arena for the latest stop on the final leg of Love on Tour.

Fans in attendance helped honor the 22 lives lost in the 2017 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert during Styles' performance of Sign of the Times.

The fan project was organized by a concertgoer (@eilidhsadventures) who lost her friend, Eilidh MacLeod, in the tragedy. MacLeod was a big fan of the former One Direction star.

"We always said we would see Harry live together when he went solo, but now we can't," the fan said.

The standing section held a pink sign featuring the logo from One Love Manchester, a charity concert organized by Grande to help the victims and their families. Fans were also given pink filters to hold against their cell phone flashlights to light the arena pink.



The Watermelon Sugar artist acknowledged the tribute during the show, telling the crowd, "Thank you for putting those signs up, that was beautiful. Thank you so much."