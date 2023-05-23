Harry Styles fans honor victims of Manchester bombing with tribute during Love on Tour
Coventry, UK - At his latest Love on Tour show, Harry Styles paid homage to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing on the sixth anniversary of the tragedy.
The 29-year-old took the stage at Coventry Building Society Arena for the latest stop on the final leg of Love on Tour.
Fans in attendance helped honor the 22 lives lost in the 2017 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert during Styles' performance of Sign of the Times.
The fan project was organized by a concertgoer (@eilidhsadventures) who lost her friend, Eilidh MacLeod, in the tragedy. MacLeod was a big fan of the former One Direction star.
"We always said we would see Harry live together when he went solo, but now we can't," the fan said.
The standing section held a pink sign featuring the logo from One Love Manchester, a charity concert organized by Grande to help the victims and their families. Fans were also given pink filters to hold against their cell phone flashlights to light the arena pink.
The Watermelon Sugar artist acknowledged the tribute during the show, telling the crowd, "Thank you for putting those signs up, that was beautiful. Thank you so much."
Harry Styles continues the final leg of Love on Tour
Styles will be playing another show on Tuesday night in Coventry before heading to Murrayfield Stadium on May 26 and 27.
He will play at Wembley Stadium from June 13 to 17, followed by Principality Stadium on June 20 and 21.
Styles will conclude the three-year tour at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 22.
