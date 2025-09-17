Ariana Grande expands Eternal Sunshine tour after ticket sale drama

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has unveiled the final shows for her upcoming Eternal Sunshine tour following fans' outrage over ticket sales!

Ariana Grande has added five more dates for the final leg of her 2026 Eternal Sunshine tour. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Wicked star's not-so-mini run has expanded, as Ari has added five more London shows, per an updated tour poster that she shared via her Instagram on Tuesday.

Now, Ariana will be performing at the O2 Arena on August 24, 27, 28, 31, and September 1 in addition to the previously announced dates in the UK city.

She wrote in the post, "all of the dates for our mini (not so anymore) tour are now announced," adding "I love you."

The Into You chart-topper kicks off her run on June 16, 2026, with stops in several major US cities, including Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Boston.

Over the weekend, Ariana addressed the fiasco over her tour tickets selling out almost immediately on Ticketmaster and being resold at a more expensive price.