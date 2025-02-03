Did controversial Ariana Grande impersonator Paige Niemann go too far?
New York, New York - Ariana Grande lookalike Paige Niemann is making headlines after a recent appearance at a high-profile event. Some fans are impressed, while others are deeply concerned.
If you've been on social media anytime in the last few years, chances are you've come across the controversial Ari lookalike Paige Niemann.
The OnlyFans model, who first gained traction on TikTok for her eerie impressions of Ari, recently showed up at the Companion movie premiere in one of her signature looks.
From the blonde hair pulled tightly back into a slick pony to the Ari-esque facial expressions, she had people talking – again.
Some say Paige takes the impersonation too far, mimicking everything from Ariana's makeup to her minuscule mannerisms.
Even the Thank U, Next singer herself has called it "bizarre," per NME.
But what are fans saying?
Fans mock Ariana Grande impersonator
"Ariana needs to get that restraining order filed today before tomorrow," one fan wrote on X.
Another commented, "She looks nothing like Ariana and you can tell those facial expression is forced."
While Paige's lookalike persona has always sparked debate amongst Ariantors, the real controversy started when she launched an OnlyFans account – allegedly while still impersonating Ariana.
Many fans were uncomfortable by her making a profit in this way, calling it exploitative and misleading.
Ariana herself has never publicly addressed this, but in a recent lie-detector test with Vanity Fair, she did respond after being asked if she has ever confronted anyone who's impersonating her, saying she never has but would want to, "in a fun way."
Cover photo: Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP